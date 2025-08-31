BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
CDA steps up work on projects to make Islamabad tourism hotspot

Nuzhat Nazar Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: In order to make Islamabad a tourism hotspot, the Capital Development Authority has accelerated work on several landmark projects, including a theme park, safari park, food street, Gardenia Hub and an international-standard Ferris wheel.

The initiative is aimed at giving the federal capital world-class recreational facilities while attracting both domestic and international visitors.

The progress of these projects was reviewed in a meeting held at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Senior board members Talat Mehmood, Tahir Naeem, Esfandyar Baloch and Dr. Khalid Hafiz were also present.

Officials briefed the meeting that the Gardenia Hub project, which involves converting the CDA model nursery into a modern horticultural and leisure space, is now in its final stages. The initiative will not only increase the city’s green cover but also provide citizens with quality recreational spaces featuring plants, flowers and landscaped gardens.

Other projects under development include a state-of-the-art theme park, a cable car system, and an international-standard Ferris wheel. Consultants are currently preparing technical studies and feasibility reports, which will later be supported by transaction advisors to bring these plans in line with global standards.

Chairman Randhawa said the projects reflect CDA’s commitment to providing modern recreational facilities alongside essential civic services. He added that once completed, they would create new jobs, support local businesses and establish Islamabad as one of the region’s most attractive capitals.

Directing his team to speed up implementation, he stressed that transparency, quality and timely completion must be ensured. He said the Authority is working in line with the Prime Minister’s vision and the Interior Ministry’s directives to make Islamabad not only beautiful and environmentally friendly but also a global tourism and recreational hub.

