BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Iron ore heads for weekly gain on steady demand, lower inventories

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures traded in a narrow range on Friday, but were set for a weekly gain, supported by steady demand from top consumer China and falling inventories.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 0.51percent at 785.5 yuan (USD109.82) a metric ton, as of 0150 GMT. The contract has gained 2.1 percent so far this week.

The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.58percent at USD103.5 a ton, as of 0143 GMT, but has climbed nearly 3percent so far this week.

Demand for the key steelmaking ingredient stood firm despite production restrictions in Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking hub, to ensure better air quality for the military parade on September 3 to commemorate the end of World War Two.

Average daily hot metal output, a key indicator of iron ore demand, dipped by 0.3 percent week-on-week to 2.4 million tons, as of August 28, but remained 8.7 percent higher than the same period last year, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

But two analysts cautioned that output is likely to fall more steeply next week as the impact of the latest round of production controls takes hold, potentially putting downward pressure on prices.

A drop in portside stocks, which slid by 0.4 percent from the prior week as per Mysteel data, also supported ore prices.

Other steelmaking ingredients coking coal and coke dipped 0.09 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar fell 0.22 percent, wire rod added 0.18 percent while hot-rolled coil and stainless steel were flat.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange Prices of iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore heads for weekly gain on steady demand, lower inventories

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

ADB approves restructuring of PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Alleged violation of SOEs Act: Mangnejo is on Jam’s ‘hit list’

PM in China for SCO summit

Customs Act: Time-bound proceedings mandatory: SC

Read more stories