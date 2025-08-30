PIA temporarily shifts flight operation from Sialkot to Lahore

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has temporarily shifted its flight operation from Sialkot to Lahore, viewing the flood situation.

In an official announcement about the flight operation in Sialkot, the PIA spokesperson said as per a Notam issued by the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), flight operation was temporarily suspended at the airport owing to the flood situation.

Notam is an official notification issued to alert pilots and aviation personnel about important information that may affect flight operations.

The official said all the PIA flights operating from the Sialkot airport would now be operated from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline’s call centre at 786-786-111 for timely information and flight schedules, to avoid any inconvenience,” the PIA spokesperson said.

Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger ‘severe flood’ in Ravi river

Pakistan has for several weeks been battling monsoon rains, with more than 210,000 people displaced, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

The official death toll from the country’s floods since the start of the monsoon season in late June stood at 831 on Saturday, half of them in August.

Sialkot is among the worst-hit cities, with receiving record downpour this year.

SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan has said a formal NOTAM has been issued regarding the suspension of flight operations as floodwater is being drained from the airport.

“All types of flight operations at Sialkot International Airport will remain suspended until 10:00 PM on August 31,” he said.

The spokesperson said that all officers and employees of SIAL are busy with the ongoing operation to drain flood water day and night.

All resources including dewatering pumps are being brought in and all the equipments installed at the airport is completely safe, he added.