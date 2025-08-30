Pakistan secures 4-year US export approval for seafood

In a key development for Pakistan’s fisheries sector, the country has been authorised to export fish and fish-related products to the United States for another four years, announced Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday.

In his statement, the minister said the decision reflects international recognition of the quality of Pakistan’s seafood and will provide long-term stability to the sector. “The extension is expected to bolster our position in the global seafood market, securing access to one of the world’s largest seafood importers,” he said.

The federal minister explained that the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified all Pakistani fisheries listed on its List of Foreign Fisheries (LOFF) as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

“This classification confirms that Pakistan’s fisheries meet US standards for protecting marine mammals from incidental mortality and serious injury during fishing operations,” Chaudhry said.

The MMPA requires fisheries to minimise marine mammal bycatch, adopt conservation practices, and operate sustainable measures that also support healthier marine ecosystems.

Currently, Pakistani seafood earns about $2 per kilogram in the global market. With this international endorsement of compliance, the price is projected to rise, potentially opening new markets in Europe and the Gulf.

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

In FY 2024–25, Pakistan exported 242,484 metric tons of fish and related products worth $489.2 million at an average of $2 per kilogram. The same export volume next year could generate nearly $600 million, read the statement, showing a growth of 23%.

Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan’s successful submission of a comprehensive compliance dossier to NOAA under the MMPA was a critical milestone. “This acceptance validates Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to regulate its commercial fisheries, uphold sustainable fishing practices, and align with international environmental standards,” he said.

The minister emphasised that this approval is vital to safeguard Pakistan’s multi-million-dollar seafood exports to the US market while simultaneously enhancing the country’s reputation for responsible and sustainable fisheries management worldwide.

However, he also stressed the importance of continuously strengthening protective measures for marine mammal populations, as recommended by NOAA, to ensure the long-term health of marine biodiversity.