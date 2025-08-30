BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
World

Zelenskiy says Moscow used preparation time for leaders meeting to launch attacks

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2025 12:16pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Moscow had used preparation time for a meeting of leaders of both countries to launch new massive attacks on his country.

“The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions,” Zelenskiy wrote on X on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Europe must clearly define security guarantees

No date has been set yet for the bilateral meeting.

Comments

