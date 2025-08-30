BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs886 billion during August 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs 950 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 64 billion.

During the first two months of current fiscal year (2025-26), the provisional tax collection totalled at Rs 1,650.5 billion against the target (July-August) of Rs 1698 billion for 2025-26, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 47.5 billion.

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

The field formations of the FBR would remain open on August 30 and August 31, as normal working days, for collection of duties and taxes during the last two days of August 2025.

Tax officials are confident that the revenue collection would cross Rs 900 billion by the end of current month. The FBR has fixed target of Rs 3.08 trillion in first quarter (July-September) period of 2025-26. FBR has fixed the tax collection target of Rs 950 billion for August 20256 and Rs 1385 billion for September 2025.

