Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

After meeting its revenue target for July, the government believes that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is on track to achieve the full-year target.

The development was highlighted during a weekly review meeting held in Islamabad regarding matters related to FBR, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The FBR provisionally collected over and above Rs754 billion during July 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs748 billion, reflecting achievement of 100.9% percent of target.

Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, terming the development a result of reforms undertaken in the FBR.

“The federal government and I personally will fully support and safeguard the reform measures taken by the authorities,” he said.

He directed authorities to ensure consistent implementation of reforms by eliminating red tape and institutional barriers.

PM Shehbaz directed that in order to sustain the gains of tax collection in the ongoing fiscal year, the federation and provinces must work in coordination with an integrated strategy.

“Effective and efficient implementation of already levied taxes in the ongoing fiscal year will play a key role in further increasing tax collection,” he said.

PM Shehbaz urged authorities in FBR to formulate a strategy in consultation with relevant federal agencies and the provinces, to improve the tax-to-GDP ratio.

He said that the FBR and customs clearance departments should enhance their capacity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to raise public awareness about the reformed system.

During the meeting, it was told that on the special directive of the prime minister, the income tax returns form has been compiled online in Urdu. The meeting was told that approximately 84% of filers will benefit from the simplified and Urdu-based online income tax return form.

It was learnt that the establishment of digital enforcement stations for customs clearance across the country is underway on a priority basis.

The meeting was informed that a full implementation of the Centralized Assessment Unit (CAU) and the faceless customs system will help make the customs clearance system more efficient and transparent.