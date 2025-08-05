BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.95%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.32%)
FCCL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.72%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
GCIL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
HUBC 160.65 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.72%)
KEL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
NBP 127.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 178.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.09%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,606 Increased By 123.5 (0.85%)
BR30 41,517 Increased By 236.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2025 01:59pm

After meeting its revenue target for July, the government believes that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is on track to achieve the full-year target.

The development was highlighted during a weekly review meeting held in Islamabad regarding matters related to FBR, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The FBR provisionally collected over and above Rs754 billion during July 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs748 billion, reflecting achievement of 100.9% percent of target.

Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, terming the development a result of reforms undertaken in the FBR.

“The federal government and I personally will fully support and safeguard the reform measures taken by the authorities,” he said.

He directed authorities to ensure consistent implementation of reforms by eliminating red tape and institutional barriers.

PM Shehbaz directed that in order to sustain the gains of tax collection in the ongoing fiscal year, the federation and provinces must work in coordination with an integrated strategy.

“Effective and efficient implementation of already levied taxes in the ongoing fiscal year will play a key role in further increasing tax collection,” he said.

PM Shehbaz urged authorities in FBR to formulate a strategy in consultation with relevant federal agencies and the provinces, to improve the tax-to-GDP ratio.

He said that the FBR and customs clearance departments should enhance their capacity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to raise public awareness about the reformed system.

During the meeting, it was told that on the special directive of the prime minister, the income tax returns form has been compiled online in Urdu. The meeting was told that approximately 84% of filers will benefit from the simplified and Urdu-based online income tax return form.

It was learnt that the establishment of digital enforcement stations for customs clearance across the country is underway on a priority basis.

The meeting was informed that a full implementation of the Centralized Assessment Unit (CAU) and the faceless customs system will help make the customs clearance system more efficient and transparent.

Taxes FBR FBR tax collection target Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Goods Clearance FBR tax reforms FBR reform TAXES TO GDP

Comments

200 characters

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

PTI carries out countrywide protest rallies amid Section 144 in twin cities

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 crosses 143,000 level

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Read more stories