FY25 financial results: IMC’s PBT hits Rs37.67bn mark

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) Friday announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025, reporting strong growth in sales, revenues, and profitability amid signs of economic stabilization.

IMC sold 33,757 units, a 56 percent increase over the previous year. The Yaris facelift launch in July 2024 fueled an 84 percent rise in passenger car sales, while the commercial vehicle segment grew 32 percent on stronger fleet demand.

Net sales revenue climbed to PKR 215.14 billion from PKR 152.48 billion in FY 2023–24.

Prudent cost management, higher localization and favorable exchange rate movements drove profit before tax to PKR 37.67 billion, up from PKR 23.33 billion. Earnings per share increased to PKR 292.74 from PKR 191.76, while net profit after tax rose to PKR 23.01 billion, compared to PKR 15.07 billion last year.

Based on the results, the Board of Directors announced a final dividend of PKR 50 per share, making the annual dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25 is PKR 176 per share.

Commenting on the results, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC, said: “This year marked a period of cautious optimism for Pakistan’s economy and our industry. While challenges persisted, the broader macroeconomic environment showed signs of stabilization, offering hope of a stronger foundation ahead. Against this backdrop, I am pleased to report that IMC delivered improved performance, driven by product refresh, recovering demand, and prudent financial discipline.

This outcome reflects the resilience of our teams, the loyalty of our customers, and the trust of our shareholders.”

The broader automotive industry also posted a recovery in FY 2024–25, with passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rising 43 percent to nearly 148,000 units (PAMA).

However, the sharp increase in used-vehicle imports, estimated at 40,000–45,000 units, now accounting for almost one-third of the domestic market compared to less than 10 percent up until 2023, poses a serious threat to local manufacturing and pressures the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth, IMC underscored the need for consistent and balanced policies that protect local industry while preserving consumer choice. Looking ahead, IMC expects demand momentum to continue in FY 2025–26, supported by lower interest rates, moderating inflation, and increased adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. Strategic priorities remain centered on quality, safety, and value for customers, alongside delivering sustainable returns for shareholders.

