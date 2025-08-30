BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
No change in petrol prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published August 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to keep petrol prices unchanged for the first half of September, while a slight reduction in prices of other petroleum products is likely, industry estimates suggest.

Based on current tax rates and the petroleum levy (PL), the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) may decline by Rs3.13 per litre to Rs269.86. Kerosene is projected to fall by Rs1.78 to Rs176.70 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) may decrease by Rs2.61 to Rs159.55 per litre.

In percentage terms, the estimated reductions are modest: HSD by 1.1 percent, kerosene by 0.9 percent and LDO by 1.6 percent.

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel’s by Rs12.84 per litre for next fortnight

The smaller adjustment in petrol prices compared to diesel reflects variations in global pricing trends and import costs.

The expected changes come amid shifts in international crude oil benchmarks. Current premiums are calculated at $6.37 per barrel for motor gasoline and USD 3.20 for HSD.

Domestic pricing also includes the Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM), currently at Rs8.05 per litre for petrol and Rs6.20 for diesel.

Other price components include the PL and the Climate Support Levy (CSL), a sub-component of the PL that impacts final consumer prices.

