Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel’s by Rs12.84 per litre for next fortnight

The federal government announced on Friday a decrease in the price of high-speed diesel by Rs12.84 per litre, taking the rate to Rs272.99 per litre.

However, it kept the price of petrol unchanged at Rs264.61 for the next fifteen days.

Additionally, kerosene oil price has been lowered by Rs7.19 per litre to Rs178.27, and light diesel oil (LDO) price has been reduced by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37.

The new prices will come into effect from August 16, 2025.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that a substantial decrease in the prices of petroleum products was anticipated for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, as per a forecast by Optimus Capital Management, citing data from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In the previous fortnightly review, the government had decreased the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, bringing it down to Rs264.61 per litre. The rate for high-speed diesel had been hiked by Rs1.48 per litre, taking it to Rs285.83 per litre.