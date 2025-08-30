Water drained out of Kartarpur Gurdwara in few hours

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, water drainage process of Kartarpur Gurdwara was completed in a few hours. All parts of Kartarpur Janm Asthan were completely cleaned.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the workers of ‘Suthra’ Punjab and other officials worked day and night to make every nook and corner of the Gurdwara including Darshan Deore were made spick and span.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner of Nankana Sahib personally reached the Kartarpur Gurdwara and oversaw the cleaning process. Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib oversaw the cleaning process by draining out water from the vast courtyard of the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Kartarpur Gurdwara will be opened for Sikh pilgrims in approximately three to four days. The flood water entered the Kartarpur Gurdwara premises up to 10 to 12 feet of water.

The rescue teams boarded motorboats, evacuated the Sikh pilgrims and shifted them to a safe place. The management team of the Kartarpur Gurdwara and others were surprised to see the holy place of worship of the Sikhs completely drained of water.

