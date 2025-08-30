Corporate account opening: SECP notifies standard format of Board resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified a standard format of Board resolution for corporate account opening by companies.

The SECP has issued the new resolution for companies through a circular number 22 of 2025 on Friday.

According to the SECP’s circular, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 510 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the ‘Act’), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (the ‘Commission’) with the objective of standardization of format of Board resolution and seamless corporate account opening by companies, is pleased to issue circular in terms of following:

a) All companies are required to prepare resolution of the Board of Directors (‘Standard Board Resolution’) for the purpose of opening a corporate account with financial institution (s), as per format prescribed in Annexure-A of this circular, either in digital or physical form duly authenticated by the authorized officer. Companies may, however, modify the contents of the Standard Board Resolution template by adding or removing contents as per their specific requirements.

b) The Board resolution to be submitted electronically shall be authenticated by the authorized officer of the company by affixing electronic signature or advanced electronic signature, as required under the Electronic Transactions Ordinance, 2002. It is further encouraged to embed a standard QR code on the Board Resolution to enable instant verification of its authenticity, containing the following details:

Name of the Company; date on which the board resolution was passed; names of directors present in the meeting; full name(s) & designation of the authorized person(s) certifying Board Resolution, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025