Business & Finance Print 2025-08-30

SCP unveils 2025 Women in Tech Accelerator Finalists

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:15am

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan, in partnership with Village Capital and INNOVentures Global, has announced the 10 finalists of its Women in Tech Accelerator Program 2025. The initiative, funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation, aims to support women-led startups through seed funding, mentorship, and business development opportunities.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of 30 startups that completed a five-day business acceleration boot camp. Each selected venture will receive Rs 1 million to test and scale its business model. Over the next eight weeks, the entrepreneurs will undergo tailored mentorship, structured programming, and strategic support designed to refine their offerings, validate market assumptions, and prepare for expansion.

The 2025 cohort spans diverse sectors including women empowerment, mental health, ed-tech, climate innovation, health and wellness, and circular fashion.

Among the ventures selected are Atfaal, a sustainable children’s clothing brand that empowers underprivileged women through textile upcycling; AZ CO, a women-centered coworking movement offering safe spaces and hybrid digital platforms; and BizB, a re-commerce marketplace for fashion aimed at promoting a circular economy.

Other finalists include Calcix International, a green materials startup producing biodegradable plastic alternatives; Dakhlay, Pakistan’s first digital admissions platform for universities and colleges; and Digital Superwomen, a digital up-skilling initiative powered by a 70,000-strong online community.

Also making the cut are FitHER, a women-first health and wellness ecosystem; Ootein, Pakistan’s first certified allergen-free food brand; Soch Matters, a mental health and career counselling platform; and Yumkis Foods, which offers additive-free, nutrient-rich cereals for infants and toddlers.

Raeda Latif, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Pakistan, said the program is designed to equip women entrepreneurs with more than just financing. “The Women in Tech Accelerator Program is multifaceted, supporting women entrepreneurs not just with funding but with mentorship, structured guidance, and the tools that they need to scale their businesses with confidence,” she noted.

Since its launch in Pakistan in 2019, the Women in Tech Accelerator has served as a platform for women-led ventures to access capital, mentorship, and market opportunities, enabling them to demonstrate their ability to scale while driving meaningful economic impact across the country.

