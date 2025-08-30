Boycott of Punjab by-elections: PTI reiterates decision

ISLAMABAD: The embattled opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reiterated its decision to boycott the upcoming Punjab by-elections and directed all its workers and candidates to immediately withdraw their nomination papers.

Talking to journalists, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram maintained that the party would not participate in the forthcoming by-polls under any circumstances, in line with the instructions of its jailed patron-in-chief and former prime minister, Imran Khan.

The party expressed concern over reports that certain individuals had filed nomination papers using PTI’s name and categorically disassociated itself from such acts.

“All candidates are instructed to immediately withdraw their nomination papers,” he said, adding that the party’s political committee had already announced a complete boycott of the by-polls.

He warned that any individual filing papers under the party’s name would be acting in violation of its policy. He stressed that the party remained committed to its ongoing political and public struggle, but would not engage with the current electoral process.

Separately, the party voiced concern over what it termed the “indifferent attitude” of the government and judiciary regarding the health of Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail.

According to a petition filed by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, on August 27, the jailed former prime minister complained of blurred vision and pressure in his eyes during a jail meeting.

The petition noted that he had not undergone a medical examination since November 2024. The party has demanded that either a medical team from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital or Khan’s personal physician be granted immediate access for a medical evaluation.

PTI also criticised the delay in court proceedings, stating that although notices had been issued to the jail superintendent and prosecution, and the hearing was initially scheduled for August 29, it was postponed again to Saturday. The party said such delays were increasing public concern about the former premier’s health.

Drawing comparisons with past cases, the party accused the authorities of double standards, pointing out that senior PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, were granted legal relief and facilitated upon return to Pakistan despite pending legal matters.

PTI spokesman expressed concern over the condition of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, alleging that she was being subjected to poor treatment in custody.

Akram claimed she was being provided contaminated water for drinking and daily use, and that attempts to present evidence of this to the court were obstructed when collected samples were allegedly confiscated.

Terming the treatment of both individuals a violation of fundamental rights, he called on the authorities to ensure their health and safety in accordance with the law.

