Climate change, monsoon: PM for formulating policy to deal with impacts

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:32am

LAHORE: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a policy is being formulated to effectively and timely deal with the impacts of climate change and the monsoon season.

This policy’s working paper will be shared with all provincial governments so that a joint strategy can be formulated on its basis.

The prime minister has decided to convene a high-level meeting after the current emergency situation. The chief ministers of all four provinces and heads of other relevant institutions will also participate. The prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to this meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a strategy is being developed for the construction of water reservoirs and better water management in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said water reservoirs will be constructed through consultation and full coordination with all provinces. He said climate change is a reality, and only with effective preparedness can the damages from natural disasters be mitigated.

Shehbaz Sharif said the four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the federation must work together to protect the people from the harmful effects of climate change.

Moreover, the PM said the government stands firmly with all flood victims.

“The government is mobilizing all available resources to address the challenges faced by the flood affected people,” he said.

The PM commended the gesture on the part of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) employees to donate one day’s salary to support the flood victims. He described it as a noble and exemplary act.

