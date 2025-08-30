Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,950 to Rs 16,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,600 per maund.

2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah, 400 bales of Rasoolabad, 400 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Karondi, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Maqsooda were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Baloch) were sold at Rs 16,750 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Dunga Bunga and 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

