Chinese explore investment prospects in Punjab’s agri sector

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: A high-level 20-member Chinese delegation, led by Yuan Jianmin and accompanied by Director General Green Pakistan Initiative Major General Shahid Nazir (retd), visited the Agriculture House in Lahore on Friday to explore opportunities for investment in Punjab’s agriculture sector.

The delegation was received by Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani who chaired the meeting. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, Minister Kirmani highlighted that Punjab, with a cultivable area of 29.65 million acres, contributes nearly 70 percent of Pakistan’s total agricultural production. He underscored vast investment potential in areas such as quality seeds, agricultural inputs, fertilizers, drone technology, high-efficiency irrigation systems, and modern farm machinery.

The minister added that the provincial government, in collaboration with the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), is pursuing practical steps to modernize farming practices and ensure sustainable growth of the agriculture sector.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, noted that while Punjab serves as the food basket of Pakistan, China is recognized as a global leader in advanced agricultural technologies. He said Punjab’s agriculture sector is being rapidly modernized with a focus on mechanization and stressed that China’s cooperation would be vital in accelerating these efforts.

Director General GPI, Major General Shahid Nazir (retd) told the participants that the Chinese delegation brought with it expertise in the complete value chain—from sowing to harvesting—and expressed a strong commitment to introducing advanced agricultural technologies in Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Colonel Waseem Ahmed Qureshi (retd) and Brigadier Sohail Ishrat (retd) of the Green Pakistan Initiative; Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel; Additional Secretary (Admin) Ijaz Munir; Additional Secretary (Task Force) Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan; and Directors General Agriculture including Naveed Asmat Kahloon, along with other senior officers.

