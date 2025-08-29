BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Business & Finance

PepsiCo sharpens energy drink focus with bigger Celsius stake

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 06:43pm

PepsiCo has increased its stake in Celsius Holdings through a $585 million deal, as the soda and snacks maker strengthens its energy drink business amid shifting consumer preferences.

Shares of Celsius, which owns a namesake energy drink and other hydration brands, jumped 7% in premarket trading on Friday. They have more than doubled in value this year.

PepsiCo has bought 5% in Celsius’ preferred stock, bringing its stake to about 11% after conversion. The company had paid $550 million for an 8.5% stake in Celsius in 2022.

Celsius has carved out a strong following for its low-calorie, vitamin-infused drinks, as health-conscious consumers increasingly turn away from sugary sodas.

“Energy is an important growth category, and we believe this move with our partner Celsius creates a stronger multi-brand energy portfolio that is better positioned …,” Ram Krishnan, CEO PepsiCo Beverages U.S., said in a statement.

Beverages makers have been pursuing energy and non-soda brand deals, driven by growing interest in fitness and lifestyle products.

PepsiCo said in March it would buy prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion to boost its “better for you” product portfolio.

Last year, Keurig Dr Pepper bought a 60% stake in energy-drink maker Ghost for $990 million to spruce up its refreshment beverages portfolio.

Celsius, which is based in Florida, on its part bought peer Alani Nutrition in an $1.8 billion deal earlier this year.

As part of the latest deal, PepsiCo will lead distribution for all three energy drink brands in the U.S. and Canada — Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. PepsiCo will continue to own the Rockstar Energy brand internationally.

