Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

  • Dr Sharmeen is engaged in cutting-edge research in virology, molecular medicine
APP Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 02:30pm
Pakistani scientist Dr Sharmeen Fayyaz (left) is receiving award and bouquet. Photo: APP/File
Pakistani scientist Dr Sharmeen Fayyaz (left) is receiving award and bouquet. Photo: APP/File

Young Pakistani scientist Dr Sharmeen Fayyaz has been honoured with the Best Young Researcher Award at the prestigious Kazan Global Youth Summit 2025.

The award recipient is a research officer at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD). The NIV and PCMD are both research facilities and part of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi.

Dr Sharmeen, who is engaged in cutting-edge research in virology and molecular medicine, received the award from Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, along with other eminent international guests during a special ceremony held at Kazan.

43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2pc scientists

On this occasion, Prof Dr Iqbal congratulated Dr Sharmeen on her remarkable achievement, stating that her recognition at such a prestigious global platform is not only a personal success but also a matter of pride for the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

He emphasised that young scientists like her represent the bright future of Pakistan’s scientific community, and their contributions will play a key role in addressing global health challenges.

The recognition highlights the outstanding contributions of young scientists from Pakistan in the global scientific arena, especially in the field of health sciences.

Pak scientist among first recipients of Saudi citizenship

The Kazan Global Youth Forum, which brings together talented young researchers, innovators, and policymakers from across the world, serves as a premier platform for youth to showcase their achievements, share experiences, and foster international collaboration.

This achievement by Dr Sharmeen is being seen as a source of pride for Pakistan’s scientific community and a strong testimony of the potential of the country’s young researchers in advancing global health and science.

