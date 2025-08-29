BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
Sports

Sri Lanka pick recovering Hasaranga for Asia Cup

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 01:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have picked Wanindu Hasaranga in their Twenty20 squad for the Asia Cup next month though the all-rounder has been ruled out of the tour of Zimbabwe as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga sustained the injury during the home series against Bangladesh in July and the injury will keep him out of Sri Lanka’s limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe beginning on Friday.

A leg-spinner who is also a handy batter down the order, Hasaranga will replace Dushan Hemantha from the squad in Zimbabwe.

Apart from Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will have strong spin options in Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana.

Angelo Mathews, who quit test cricket earlier this year but remains available in shorter formats, did not make the cut for the 16-member Asia Cup squad led by Charith Asalanka.

Afghanistan have no ‘specific targets’, says captain Rashid

Another ex-captain, Dasun Shanaka, has been picked as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The six-time champions will begin their Group B campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 13.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup 2025 Hasaranga

