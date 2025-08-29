BML 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
European shares slip ahead of crucial US, euro zone data

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 01:37pm

European shares edged lower on Friday as investors geared up for a slew of euro zone data and a key US inflation report for cues on the potential timing of interest rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic.

The STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% at 552.41 points, as of 0703 GMT, and headed for its first weekly loss in four, if the current trend continues.

Concerns over a potential collapse of the French government and the US Federal Reserve’s independence weighed down the benchmark index this week.

Latest data showed French consumer prices rose slightly less than anticipated in August, while German figures and US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report will take centre-stage later in the day.

The PCE data, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, could shed light on how recent US tariffs have affected prices.

Markets broadly expect the US central bank to cut rates next month, following Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks last week.

Shares of Remy Cointreau rose 1% after the French spirits maker lowered its projected impact from US tariffs on European imports, following a fresh US-EU trade agreement.

European shares

