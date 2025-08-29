Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the government is finalising a comprehensive Textiles and Apparel Policy and National Industrial Policy for the next five years, aimed at making Pakistan’s industry regionally competitive, removing trade barriers, and ensuring long-term export growth.

The minister announced, while chairing a meeting with Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, CEO of Kohinoor Mills, Kamran Arshad, Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Rehman Naseem, CEO of Fazal Cloth, and Shahid Sattar, Executive Director APTMA at the Ministry of Commerce, and joined by Haroon Akhtar Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production.

According to an official statement, the commerce minister underlined that the Textiles and Apparel Policy will be designed aimed at reduce cost of manufacturing, improving resource productivity and optimizing processes, promoting research and development and product/market diversification, and enhancing Pakistan’s share in global market.

He remarked that Pakistan must rely on export growth, adding that the government is committed to ensuring all decisions are taken in consultation with stakeholders. Kamal stressed that the government and industry are aligned in their determination to revive and enhance momentum of increasing exports.

Welcoming the industry proposal to analyse the policies of regional competitors, Kamal shared the observations from his recent visit to Dhaka, where he witnessed first-hand the country’s success in industrial development and exports of readymade garments.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised that the new industrial policy would go beyond a few sectors and address the broader industrial landscape.

10-year industrial policy finalised

He explained that the policy would comprehensively cover the areas, including energy, tariffs and taxation, financing, economic zones and the other areas. He also underlined that facilitation for greenfield projects, land-lease models under public-private partnership, and one-window model for investor facilitation are also being incorporated.

He added that the initiative would inject new momentum into industrial growth across the country.

During the meeting, APTMA delegation urged the government to remove structural inefficiencies and provide enabling environment that hinder competitiveness of export sectors in the global market.