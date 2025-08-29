BML 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
BOP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.59%)
CPHL 90.32 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.98%)
DCL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.44%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (7.3%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.41%)
HUBC 164.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.83%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 104.20 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (8.7%)
NBP 150.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.25%)
PAEL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.91%)
POWER 17.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.11%)
PPL 180.19 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.49%)
PREMA 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.18%)
PTC 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
SNGP 115.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.56%)
SSGC 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls as August rally spurs profit taking

  • The tech-heavy Nikkei dropped 0.4% to 42,642.97 as of the midday break
Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:04am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday as August’s rally invited profit taking on the final trading day of the month, while a stronger yen and some weak economic readings also weighed on sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nikkei dropped 0.4% to 42,642.97 as of the midday break.

That put it on course to be flat for the week, but up 3.8% this month.

The index hit a record high of 43,876.42 on Tuesday of last week.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix sank 0.5% to 3,073.95, putting it down 0.9% for the week, but up 4.5% this month, when it also climbed to an all-time peak.

Japanese stocks have been buoyed in recent weeks by robust corporate earnings, as well as riding the global equities momentum spurred by Wall Street’s record run.

“This is an environment that is conducive to profit taking in Japanese stocks,” said Nomura strategist Maki Sawada, pointing to the strong gains for August and Friday being the final trading day of the month.

The bullish outlook from strong corporate earnings “hasn’t changed, and will continue to support the Nikkei” into September, she said. Figures on Friday showed factory output fell more than expected last month, while retail sales rose only slightly, falling short of forecasts.

Automakers were overall weaker as the yen’s gains against the dollar overnight reduced the value of overseas revenues. Toyota lost 1.5% and Honda eased 1.2%.

Chip-sector shares also declined, with Tokyo Electron sliding 1.5%.

Sony sank 1.8% and Nintendo dropped 1.3%.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 147 fell versus 77 that rose, with one trading flat.

