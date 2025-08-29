BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.3%)
CPHL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.29%)
DCL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.44%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.20 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (6.13%)
FFL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
HUBC 163.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.66%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.06%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 151.50 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.66%)
PAEL 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.83%)
POWER 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.49%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.95%)
PREMA 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.18%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
SNGP 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.56%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Markets

Copper set for weekly gain as producers boost investment on clean energy demand

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:02am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices edged higher across major exchanges this week, supported by rising investments in copper production as producers position themselves to meet rising demand from the global transition to cleaner energy technologies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,847.5 per metric ton, as of 0229 GMT, has gained 0.53% so far this week.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.43% to 79,160 yuan ($11,066.84) a ton, and is poised to end the week 0.57% higher.

Harmony Gold, South Africa’s largest gold producer, is accelerating plans to diversify into copper, recognising the metal’s pivotal role in the global shift towards cleaner energy.

This decision follows Harmony’s agreement to buy Australian miner Mac Copper, with the deal expected to be completed in October, and its earlier acquisition of the Eva Copper project in 2022.

Amid a broader rally in base metals, aluminium prices rose as producers warned of supply constraints following Beijing’s decision to cap aluminium smelting capacity to rein in power consumption and emissions, reducing the availability of cheap, low-cost subsidised smelters in China, said analysts from ANZ.

Meanwhile, elevated energy prices outside China are presenting further challenges for producers, limiting additions to global aluminium capacity in the second half of 2025, ANZ added.

Among other London metals, aluminium rose 0.23% to $2,611 a ton, lead climbed 0.2% to $1,987.5, tin gained 0.11% to $34,840, and zinc increased 0.02% to $2,781.5, while nickel lost 0.02% to $15,260.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.05% to 20,720 yuan, nickel climbed 0.38% to 121,220 yuan, and tin increased 0.51% to 273,750 yuan, while lead eased 0.27% to 16,835 yuan and zinc weakened 0.29% to 22,070 yuan.

