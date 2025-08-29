BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.59%)
CPHL 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
DCL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.44%)
DGKC 206.30 Increased By ▲ 17.69 (9.38%)
FCCL 54.32 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.36%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GCIL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
MLCF 102.80 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (7.24%)
NBP 150.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.65%)
PAEL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.58%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.80 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PRL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.02%)
PTC 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
SNGP 115.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
SSGC 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.46%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Australian dollar set for monthly gain, kiwi subdued

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was set for monthly gains, as mounting expectations of an imminent US interest rate cut pressured the greenback, while its New Zealand counterpart struggled to gain traction on bets of looser monetary policy at home.

On Friday, the Aussie edged up 0.1% to a new two-week top of $0.6540, having gained 0.4% overnight.

It is now set for a weekly gain of 0.7%, with bulls eyeing resistance around $0.6568 and $0.6625. For the month, it is up 1.8%, with much of the gain at the expense of the kiwi dollar, which slid 1.7% on the Aussie this month.

Against the greenback, the kiwi was flat at $0.5890 on Friday, after rising 0.5% overnight.

It is set for a weekly gain of 0.3%, but for the month, it barely budged as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand turned surprisingly dovish after its latest rate cut.

The two, often traded as proxies for the yuan due to their trade relationship with China, found some support in a surging yuan overnight, which strengthened past 7.12 per dollar, the strongest since November last year.

Record high global stocks that fuelled risk appetite also helped.

“We see merit in Chinese policymakers guiding for a stronger RMB, given its strikingly low valuation, and the need to facilitate trade negotiations with the US,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & Credit Strategist at DBS.

“RMB gains could continue amid policy-guided appreciation.”

Much is now riding on the US PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, due later in the day. Forecasts are centred on a pick-up in core inflation to 2.9% in July, well above the Fed’s target of 2%.

Any upside surprises could deal a heavy blow to hopes of a cut in September, which is currently 85% priced.

In Australia, data showed private sector credit rose 0.7% in July, picking up from 0.6% the previous month, while pre-GDP partial data are suggesting some upside momentum to the economy in the second quarter. The GDP data is due next Wednesday.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

