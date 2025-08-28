BML 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.34%)
BOP 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.55%)
DGKC 186.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.47%)
FCCL 51.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
FFL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.42%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.23%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,999 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 42,922 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,587 Decreased By -1173 (-0.79%)
KSE30 44,976 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.48%)
Markets

Australian dollar hits six-month high on kiwi as rate outlook diverges

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 11:22am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar hit a fresh six-month high on the kiwi on Thursday as investors bet on diverging rate outlook between the two, while they struggled to claw back much ground against their US counterpart.

The Aussie hit a new high of NZ$1.1118, with bulls now targeting a triple top level of $1.1173/77.

If that level breaks, that would put the cross at the highest level since late 2022.

The pair has got a boost from Australian data on Wednesday showing consumer prices jumped by more than expected in July, dealing a blow to hopes of an imminent rate cut next month.

For the remainder of 2025, markets imply just 34 basis points of additional easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In contrast, New Zealand’s central bank has turned surprisingly dovish, having cut rates to just 3% last week, as swaps imply two more moves to a terminal rate of 2.5%.

“The RBA is unlikely to complete ignore the July CPI report given there are signs that housing is losing its disinflationary impulse,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

“The market implication is for the Australian curve to steepen less than offshore peers and for Australian to underperform, particularly at the front end vs the US and NZ.”

Against the US dollar, the Aussie ticked up 0.1% to $0.6513, having edged 0.2% higher overnight to stand back above 65 cents, the middle of the recent trading range of between 64 and 66 cents.

That was helped by the weakness in the greenback as traders added to the bets for a US rate cut in September after New York Fed chief John Williams signalled a cut was possible.

Local data showed Australian business investment edged higher in the June quarter as strength in data centres and logistics helped offset a pullback in mining.

The kiwi was steady at $0.5855, having been little changed overnight.

It is still stuck at the bottom of the recent trading ranges for the past few months, undermined by a dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Two-year swap rates fell another 3 basis points to 2.855%, about the lowest level since early 2022.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

