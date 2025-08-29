BML 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BOP 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.78%)
DCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.52%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (5.93%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.98%)
HUBC 164.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.95%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
MLCF 102.80 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (7.24%)
NBP 150.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PAEL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.07%)
POWER 17.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.23%)
PPL 179.39 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.04%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.45%)
PTC 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.08%)
SNGP 116.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.83%)
SSGC 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
TRG 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.56%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee plunges to all-time low on steep US tariffs, logs 4th month of loss

  • The rupee ended at 88.1950 per U.S. dollar, down 0.65% on the day
Reuters Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 03:37pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plummeted to record lows on Friday, breaching the 88-per-dollar mark for the first time on concerns that punitive U.S. tariffs could hurt growth and further hit portfolio flows.

Washington imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods this week, doubling the total duties faced by the South Asian nation to 50%.

The rupee ended at 88.1950 per U.S. dollar, down 0.65% on the day, marking its biggest one-day loss in nearly three months.

The currency hit an all-time low of 88.3075 during the session, likely prompting intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee fell 0.68% in August, largely due to Friday’s decline, extending its losing streak to the fourth month.

“The U.S. tariffs are likely to prolong India’s balance of payment stress, keep financial flows weak, and widen the trade deficit,” Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist at ANZ Bank said.

“My view remains bearish on the rupee, with dollar/rupee likely to rise more despite a broadly weaker dollar.”

The U.S. tariffs are likely to shave off 60-80 basis points from India’s GDP growth if they stay in place for a year, economists have said, potentially adding pressure on an already slowing economy.

India’s central bank currently expects the economy to grow by 6.5% in the current financial year that ends on March 31.

Indian exports to the U.S. account for 2.2% of GDP but a sharp slowdown in labour-intensive industries like textiles and jewellery could lead to job losses and worsen the economic impact, economists have said.

The tariffs could widen India’s trade deficit at a time when foreign portfolio flows have been weak, worsening the country’s balance of payments.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold $9.7 billion in Indian debt and equities so far this year.

They have pulled more than $1 billion from Indian equities over the two sessions following the announcement of additional U.S. tariffs.

This week saw Indian equities register their steepest drop since March.

The rupee’s decline this week—including a new all-time low against the yuan on Friday—could partially cushion the impact of higher U.S. tariffs.

The rupee has struggled versus the dollar despite a broadly weaker dollar.

“This is not a bad thing though because the trade weighted real effective exchange rate is now at the lowest level in 2 years and should help boost competitiveness,” analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee plunges to all-time low on steep US tariffs, logs 4th month of loss

Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger severe flood in Ravi river

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories