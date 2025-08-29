BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
Print 2025-08-29

‘Smooth’ USC closure: Rs30.216bn TSG approved by ECC

Tahir Amin Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 30.216 billion to ensure the smooth closure of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan.

The committee meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday.

The decision represents a major step in responsibly addressing the longstanding financial burden of USC on the national exchequer, while also safeguarding the interests of employees affected by the closure. By approving severance, compensation and payment of outstanding dues, the government is ensuring that workers receive their entitlements, thereby cushioning the social and economic impact of USC’s winding up.

The ECC of the Cabinet also decided that the Ministry of Industries & Production shall further rationalize the financial requirements for the closure of USC. It was further decided that the assets of USC, including properties, shall be disposed of within the current financial year so that the costs of closure are partially met through sale proceeds.

The Cabinet body also underlined the importance of carrying out the closure in an orderly and transparent manner, including the disposal of USC properties to partially meet liabilities. The approved financial package underscores the government’s commitment to protecting employees’ welfare while ensuring fiscal discipline in the winding down of USC’s operations. There were 3,742 Utility Stores outlets across the country with total employees of over 11000 including 5000 daily wages.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the rollout of a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) to cushion the impact on employees losing their jobs. Officials said the closure aims to streamline subsidy disbursement through more targeted programmes such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is being positioned as the primary social protection platform.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari (virtually), Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, federal secretaries and senior officials from concerned ministries, departments and regulatory institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC finance minister BISP Utility Stores Corporation TSG Muhammad Aurangzeb Voluntary Separation Scheme

Comments

