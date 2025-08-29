BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
Embezzlement of funds for BISP beneficiaries: PAC directs action against govt officials

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed immediate action against government officials involved in embezzlement of funds meant for beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The sub-committee of the PAC has directed that criminal charges be filed against officers involved, ranging from Grade-17 to Grade-22.

The PAC sub-committee meeting, chaired by Convener Moeen Aamir Pirzada, reviewed audit objections related to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division. Audit officials disclosed that several government officers, along with their spouses and pensioners, were listed as BISP beneficiaries, despite government employees being ineligible for the program.

When asked why the funds were not recovered, the Secretary informed the committee that no recovery mechanism was in place. The committee was further told that 85 officers were in Grade-20, 630 in Grade-19, and even Grade-22 officers were found among the beneficiaries, with most belonging to provincial departments. The FIA is currently pursuing recoveries, and FIRs have been registered against 879 individuals.

Committee members remarked, “Do they feel no shame in misappropriating mere Rs 7,000-what does that make of them?” The convener directed that such employees be dismissed from service and criminal charges framed against them.

The meeting also discussed audit objections concerning Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, where over Rs 150 million was illegally disbursed to employees as house rent allowance between 2019 and 2022. Audit officials revealed that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had unilaterally decided to grant up to 80% house rent allowance, leading to excessive payments. The matter has already been taken to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The committee decided to defer further action on this issue pending additional investigation.

