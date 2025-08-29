Flood situation in Sindh: DCs directed to remain alert

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has emphasized that the provincial administration is monitoring the flood situation round the clock and that all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to remain fully alert.

He instructed all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners to prepare comprehensive contingency plans, giving priority to the safety of people and livestock.

Chaired a meeting regarding the possible flood situation in the province, he also directed that details of all government and private machinery / resources should be maintained so they can be utilized immediately when required.

Senior officials from the Irrigation Department, Local Government, Health, Livestock, Public Health, and other essential services while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The Irrigation Department briefed the meeting on the water flows in rivers and the emerging flood situation.

The Chief Secretary said that in view of the ongoing rains and flood situation in Punjab, Sindh may face high-level floods therefore all preparations across the province must be completed on priority.

The Chief Secretary further stated that Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has also presided over a meeting on flood preparedness, underlining the government’s seriousness and commitment to ensuring the safety of the people.

It was decided in the meeting that control rooms will be established at the Chief Secretary’s Office, Commissioner Offices, and Deputy Commissioner Offices to continuously monitor the flood situation and facilitate public complaints. Furthermore, all leaves of essential service departments, including Irrigation, Local Government, Health, Police, Public Health, livestock and Deputy Commissioner Offices, have been cancelled.

The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and vaccines to prevent malaria and other water-borne diseases during the flood situation.

He further emphasized that anti-venom vaccines for snake bites and rabies vaccines must also be stocked in sufficient quantities at all hospitals and health centres, particularly in vulnerable areas, so that immediate treatment can be provided to affected individuals without delay. Similarly, the Livestock Department was instructed to carry out immediate vaccinations of animals to safeguard livestock during the floods.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rescue 1122, and other relevant agencies to ensure timely rescue and relief operations. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were further instructed to personally visit riverine areas to review and manage preparations on the ground.

The Chief Secretary further directed all Commissioners to chalk out comprehensive plans for populations likely to be affected and rescue efforts, ensuring that evacuation strategies, relief camps, and emergency support systems are well-prepared in advance. He emphasized that proactive measures are crucial to minimize risks to human lives and livestock.

Moreover, he instructed Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to share complete details of their available inventory, including boats, rescue equipment, medicines, tents, and other essential supplies, with Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners so that these resources can be effectively utilized in case of emergency. A total of 188 rescue boats have been made available across Sindh to deal with any potential flood emergency.

The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to identify and coordinate with local vendors who can provide additional boats on an emergency basis, ensuring that rescue and evacuation operations are not hampered in case the available fleet falls short. This proactive approach aims to strengthen preparedness and guarantee timely support for affected populations during any flood situation.

He also instructed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to regularly brief the media so that the public is well-informed about government preparedness and ongoing relief measures.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, stressed that a well-coordinated and systematic strategy is essential to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as livestock in the wake of possible situations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025