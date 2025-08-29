BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
ICAP’s CA women body announces inaugural diversity & inclusion awards

Press Release Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:39am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), through its CA Women Committee, proudly launched the inaugural Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Awards 2025, held simultaneously at ICAP Houses in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

These first-of-their-kind awards by any accountancy regulator in Pakistan and South Asia recognised ICAP-registered organizations leading the way in workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Speaking at the event, President ICAP, Saif Ullah, reaffirmed ICAP’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace environment.

Hina Usmani, Council Member and Chairperson CA Women Committee, shared the vision behind these awards and various initiatives taken by the committee over the last 7 years which have significantly impacted women’s participation in CA profession.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Council Member ICAP and President SAFA, commended the committee’s progress and its leadership not only in Pakistan but also across South Asia through multiple initiates introduced for the first time.

