High-speed passenger coaches, freight wagons: PCJCCI lauds successful commencement of local production

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:26am

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) proudly announce a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward industrial self-reliance and transportation modernization: the successful commencement of local production of high-speed passenger coaches and freight wagons, made possible through an advanced technology transfer partnership with the People’s Republic of China.

Zafar Iqbal, Acting President PCJCCI shared that this landmark development, spearheaded by Pakistan Railways in collaboration with Chinese technical experts, is the result of a strategically critical cooperation agreement under the broader umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further added that Chinese railway engineers and industrial specialists have been working closely with Pakistani counterparts at key production facilities located in Islamabad and Lahore. These facilities have undergone significant capacity enhancement, including the installation of advanced machinery, modernization of manufacturing lines, and the upskilling of local technical personnel.

He added that the local production initiative is a key component of CPEC’s Phase II, which emphasizes industrial cooperation, technology localization, and human resource development. It complements the ongoing Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway modernization project, a flagship infrastructure initiative valued at USD 6.8 billion.

Amir Ali, Executive Member PCJCCI shared that this is a turning point for Pakistan’s rail sector we are witnessing not only the physical transformation of our railway system, but also a profound knowledge transfer that strengthens Pakistan’s industrial base. This initiative is a glowing example of how Pakistan and China are collaborating on sustainable, long-term development.

The ML-1 project involves the complete upgrade and dualization of the 1,872-kilometer railway line from Karachi to Peshawar, which was originally constructed during the British colonial era in the late 19th century. Upon completion, ML-1 will be capable of supporting train speeds of up to 160 km/h, drastically improving logistics efficiency, reducing travel times, and enhancing the capacity of both passenger and freight transport.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that the synergy between ML-1 and local rail component manufacturing creates a comprehensive development model, this integrated approach ensures not just operational improvements but also the emergence of a new railway industry ecosystem in Pakistan, capable of serving both domestic and regional markets.

