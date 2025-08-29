BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
Blue economy: Cooperation with Pakistan can be further enhanced: Chinese CG

Press Release Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:30am

KARACHI: In the modern era, economic development is impossible without the Blue Economy, and Pakistan needs to do much more in this regard. As always, China will continue to cooperate with Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong while addressing a seminar titled “The Prospects of the Blue Economy in Pakistan”, organized by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

The Chinese Consul General stated that cooperation with Pakistan in the field of the Blue Economy can be further enhanced. He noted that China contributes over one trillion US dollars to its maritime economy. For the growth of the maritime sector, attention must be paid to mangrove restoration, eco-tourism, aquaculture, and other related areas.

The Chinese Consul General emphasized that through the development of CPEC, China seeks to enhance awareness, promote investment, and advance policy dialogue to harness Pakistan’s maritime potential. These efforts aim to transform the Blue Economy into a vital driver of national growth, sustainable development, and stronger bilateral cooperation.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Qasim N. Qamar underscored the vast potential of Pakistan’s coastline, stretching across Sindh and Balochistan, as a critical asset for national progress. He highlighted that effective utilization of these coastal resources could significantly enhance trade, boost fisheries and tourism, create employment opportunities, and contribute to sustainable economic development. He emphasized the need for integrated policies and investments to unlock the true value of the maritime sector and transform it into a key driver of the country’s growth.

Chairperson KCFR Nadira Panjwani, Admiral Ahmed Saeed, HI (M) (retd) also spoke on the occasion.

