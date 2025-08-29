Ogra directs all entities to implement digital payment solutions

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday directed all licenced entities – from fuel retailers to gas utilities – to transition from cash-based to digital transactions, as Pakistan accelerates efforts to modernise its payment systems and curb financial opacity.

In a sweeping directive, Ogra ordered all regulated businesses to implement digital payment solutions at customer-facing outlets by 31st October 2025.

The mandate applies to oil marketing companies, CNG stations, LPG and LNG operators, refineries, and lubricant marketers.

Central to the initiative is the mandatory adoption of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR code system – a platform aimed at facilitating secure digital payments and reducing the size of the informal cash economy.

“No outlet will be allowed to deny digital transactions,” Ogra stated, instructing businesses to obtain free-of-cost QR codes through their respective banks, microfinance institutions, or electronic money providers.

