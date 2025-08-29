Cotton market: Falling trend continues amid hectic activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 2600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 3200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Noabad were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Choudgi were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Ghupchanni, 600 bales of Nawabshah, 400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Korondi were sold at Rs 15,750 per maund, 400 bales of Rasoolabad were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs 15,850 per maund, 2200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 16,550 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,550 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 200 bales of Loedhran, 400 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025