BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
CPHL 88.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.49 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (2.59%)
FCCL 51.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.19%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 150.71 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.13%)
PAEL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.03%)
POWER 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.12%)
PRL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.99%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,016 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
BR30 43,330 Increased By 305.5 (0.71%)
KSE100 147,872 Increased By 528.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 45,053 Increased By 176.3 (0.39%)
Cotton market: Falling trend continues amid hectic activity

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 2600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 3200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Noabad were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Choudgi were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Ghupchanni, 600 bales of Nawabshah, 400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Korondi were sold at Rs 15,750 per maund, 400 bales of Rasoolabad were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs 15,850 per maund, 2200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 16,550 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,550 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 200 bales of Loedhran, 400 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

