Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,677 tonnes of cargo comprising 76,794 tonnes of import cargo and 61,883 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 76,794 tonnes comprised of 44,365 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,968 tonnes of Dap, & 25,461 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,883 tonnes comprised of, & 21,438 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 33,545 tonnes of Clinkers, &, 32,261 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships, namely Msc Francesca, Al Hadbaa, Oocl Atlanta, Msc Falcon Iii, & Ivs Progress, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, 03 ships, namely, MscClea, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, & Ts Chennai, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Hansa Africa, Sinar Toraja and Mraikh left the port on Thursday morning, Meanwhile two more ships, Sofia-II and Lia are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 137,195 tonnes, comprising 77,645 tonnes imports cargo and 59,550 export cargo carried in 3,971 Containers (1,823 TEUs Imports &2,148 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bolan, An-61 and Zhong Chang Hong Sheng & two more ships, Sea Falcon and MSC Falcon-III carrying Gasoline, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Thursday 28thAugust, while another containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday August 29th, 2025.

