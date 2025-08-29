BML 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
BOP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (2.7%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.2%)
NBP 151.99 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.99%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.03%)
POWER 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,996 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
BR30 43,305 Increased By 280.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 147,793 Increased By 449.8 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,050 Increased By 172.6 (0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-08-29

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,677 tonnes of cargo comprising 76,794 tonnes of import cargo and 61,883 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 76,794 tonnes comprised of 44,365 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,968 tonnes of Dap, & 25,461 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,883 tonnes comprised of, & 21,438 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 33,545 tonnes of Clinkers, &, 32,261 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships, namely Msc Francesca, Al Hadbaa, Oocl Atlanta, Msc Falcon Iii, & Ivs Progress, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, 03 ships, namely, MscClea, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, & Ts Chennai, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Hansa Africa, Sinar Toraja and Mraikh left the port on Thursday morning, Meanwhile two more ships, Sofia-II and Lia are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 137,195 tonnes, comprising 77,645 tonnes imports cargo and 59,550 export cargo carried in 3,971 Containers (1,823 TEUs Imports &2,148 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bolan, An-61 and Zhong Chang Hong Sheng & two more ships, Sea Falcon and MSC Falcon-III carrying Gasoline, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Thursday 28thAugust, while another containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday August 29th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

