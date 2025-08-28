Pakistan explores Russian collaboration for insulin manufacturing

Pakistan is exploring avenues of collaboration with Russia to locally manufacture insulin, as a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was held on Thursday to discuss insulin production in collaboration with Russia.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The meeting was attended by Mr Denis Nazarov, representative of the Russian Government, Secretary Industries and Production Mr Saif Anjum, and senior officials of the DRAP.

“The discussions focused on the establishment of local insulin manufacturing facilities in Pakistan through a joint project with Russia,” the ministry statement read.

Speaking at the meeting, SAPM Haroon Akhtar said the proposed insulin manufacturing project with Russia would lay the foundation for a new era of bilateral relations.

Meeting discusses forming Pak-Russia JVs in pharma sector

He emphasised that Pakistan was committed to ensuring foreign investment and the transfer of technology.

The SAPM further stated that insulin production in Pakistan would be carried out in phases, with bulk production and technology transfer expected within three years.

He noted that the joint venture would create new opportunities for business cooperation and ensure access to essential medicines for the people of Pakistan.

Strict compliance from partner companies would be essential to ensure the success of the project, the official said.