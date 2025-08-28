BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan explores Russian collaboration for insulin manufacturing

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Pakistan is exploring avenues of collaboration with Russia to locally manufacture insulin, as a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was held on Thursday to discuss insulin production in collaboration with Russia.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The meeting was attended by Mr Denis Nazarov, representative of the Russian Government, Secretary Industries and Production Mr Saif Anjum, and senior officials of the DRAP.

“The discussions focused on the establishment of local insulin manufacturing facilities in Pakistan through a joint project with Russia,” the ministry statement read.

Speaking at the meeting, SAPM Haroon Akhtar said the proposed insulin manufacturing project with Russia would lay the foundation for a new era of bilateral relations.

Meeting discusses forming Pak-Russia JVs in pharma sector

He emphasised that Pakistan was committed to ensuring foreign investment and the transfer of technology.

The SAPM further stated that insulin production in Pakistan would be carried out in phases, with bulk production and technology transfer expected within three years.

He noted that the joint venture would create new opportunities for business cooperation and ensure access to essential medicines for the people of Pakistan.

Strict compliance from partner companies would be essential to ensure the success of the project, the official said.

DRAP Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan pharmaceutical sector insulin Pakistan Russia ties Haroon Akhtar Khan insulin manufacturing in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan explores Russian collaboration for insulin manufacturing

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories