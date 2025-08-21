SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $13 million to $14.26 billion during the week ended August 15, 2025, the central bank said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.31 billion, taking the country’s total liquid foreign reserves to $19.57 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 15-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$13 million to US$14,256.2 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased $11 million.