BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
World

Canada appoints new envoy to India in sign of improving ties

Reuters Published August 28, 2025

OTTAWA: Canada announced on Thursday it had appointed a new high commissioner, or ambassador, to India in the latest sign of improving ties between the two trading partners.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter would take up the post, which had been vacant since the previous incumbent left last year.

Relations turned chilly in 2023, when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. India denied the charge.

India Canada Sikh separatist

Comments

200 characters

