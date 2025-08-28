BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
Pakistan

President Erdogan assures flood relief support in call with PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who extended condolences over the loss of lives and property in recent floods across Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, President Erdogan expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and offered Türkiye’s support in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He said Ankara stood ready to provide any assistance that may be required in dealing with the devastating floods.

Thanking the Turkish president for his sentiments and offer of help, PM Shehbaz said the gesture reflected the “deep-rooted and fraternal ties” between the two countries. He noted that Pakistan and Türkiye had always stood by each other in difficult times.

The two leaders also recalled their recent engagements earlier this year and looked forward to meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

