7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

Seven people, including five from the same family, were swept away by floodwaters in Sambrial, Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Waseem told the media that the incident occurred in Majra Kalan. “The bodies of a woman and her child have been recovered, while her husband and two other children remain missing,” he said.

He noted that a man who had gone to pick up relatives from the area and a 65-year-old resident were also washed away.

According to the spokesperson, more than 50 villages have been inundated following the overflow of the Chenab River.

“Around 110 stranded people have been rescued, though some remain trapped in their homes due to the severe flooding,” Waseem added.

The development comes hours after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions with no casualties reported.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Malik said large-scale rescue efforts are being carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other agencies, with evacuees relocated to relief camps where they are receiving medical care, food, and other essential services.

He said the NDMA has issued early warnings for a new spell of rainfall expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in the catchment zones of the flooded areas, adding that local administrations, NGOs, and other stakeholders have been alerted to take precautionary measures to minimise potential losses.

In pictures: Pakistan reels under record rains, flash floods

The chairman said the water flow at Panjnad is expected to surge between 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs in the coming days, and the NDMA is actively sharing early warning information with the Sindh PDMA and other relevant authorities to ensure timely preparedness.

Pressure levels at key downstream points such as Kotri and Guddu are also being monitored closely, while evacuation from flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River will continue as water levels rise.

He said army formations are implementing evacuation measures in their respective zones under directives from the army chief with priority given to relocating vulnerable populations.

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

The chairman said additional rainfall is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting the NDMA to urge citizens to stay informed through the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

He reaffirmed that early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with a particular focus on northern Punjab, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, where heavy rainfall may lead to further flooding.

Railways operations disrupted

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has announced major disruptions in train operations due to the ongoing flood situation, with several services cancelled, curtailed, or rerouted to ensure passenger safety.

According to the Divisional Superintendent Office Lahore, the Subak Kharam Express (103-Up) and Islamabad Express (107-Up) have been cancelled, with passengers eligible for full refunds. Similarly, the Sialkot Express (171-Up/172-Down) has also been cancelled, with refunds being facilitated.

The Green Line (5-Up) from Karachi, originally bound for Margalla, will now terminate at Lahore. Passengers traveling onward to Rawalpindi and Margalla will be accommodated in Tezgam (7-Up), which has been rerouted via Shahdara, Sangla Hill, Shaheenabad, and Sargodha to reach Rawalpindi.

Other affected services include Tezgam (8-Down), Jaffar Express (40-Down), Awam Express (14-Down), Green Line (6-Down), and Rehman Baba Express (48-Down), which will now operate via Lalamusa, Sargodha, Shaheenabad, Faisalabad, and Shorkot to reach Khanewal.

The Khyber Mail (1-Up) from Karachi to Peshawar will also follow an alternate route, running via Lahore, Shahdara, Sheikhupura, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, and Malkwal before rejoining the track at Lalamusa.

To facilitate passengers, Pakistan Railways has arranged two special shuttle trains from Lahore via Sahiwal to Khanewal. These will carry passengers of Tezgam (8-Down), Jaffar Express (40-Down), Awam Express (14-Down), and Green Line (6-Down). Trains departing from Lahore via Sahiwal towards Karachi will continue on their regular route to the southern port city.