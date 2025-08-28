BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
Aug 29, 2025
World

Gaza at ‘breaking point’, says UN food agency chief after visit

AFP Published August 28, 2025
An elderly Palestinian man waits to get rice from a charity kitchen providing food for free in the west of Gaza City, on August 28, 2025, as the war between Israel and the Hamas militants movement continues. Photo: AFP
An elderly Palestinian man waits to get rice from a charity kitchen providing food for free in the west of Gaza City, on August 28, 2025, as the war between Israel and the Hamas militants movement continues. Photo: AFP

ROME: The head of the UN’s World Food Programme warned Thursday that famine-hit Gaza is “at breaking point”, appealing for the urgent revival of its network of 200 food distribution points.

“Enough is enough,” the WFP’s executive director Cindy McCain said after visiting the besieged Palestinian territory, where Israel is pressing operations in its offensive against Hamas.

“Gaza is at a breaking point. Desperation is soaring – and I saw it firsthand,” McCain said in a statement.

Her comments come less than a week after the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza, blaming the “systematic obstruction” of humanitarian deliveries by Israel.

McCain went to Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah, where she visited a nutrition clinic keeping children alive and met with displaced mothers who struggle daily to find scraps of food.

‘Time for EU to act’ on Gaza: humanitarian chief

“I met starving children receiving treatment for severe malnutrition – and I saw photos of when they were healthy. Today they are unrecognizable,” McCain said.

“We must urgently be able to revive our vast and trusted network of 200 food distribution points across the Strip, community kitchens and bakeries. It is urgent that the right conditions are in place so we can reach the most vulnerable and save lives”, she said.

McCain met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to press for a “surge of food assistance to reach the most vulnerable”.

She also met Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah, the WFP said.

“What we need is a ceasefire. My heart goes to the mothers in Gaza, as well as to the mothers of the Israeli hostages, whose children are currently starving,” McCain said.

Israel, which is preparing to conquer Gaza City, is under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to end its almost two-year campaign.

The UN declared a famine in the Gaza governorate last week, but Israel has dismissed the report as “fabricated”.

Israel has killed at least 62,895 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The UN considers those figures reliable.

Gaza Strip Cindy McCain Gaza ceasefire Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide humanitarian aid to gaza Gaza children Gaza truce talks Israel Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza food crisis Gaza casefire

