BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Resplendent in red, Osaka races into US Open second round

Reuters Published August 27, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka turned heads on Tuesday, stepping on court in a dazzling crystal-encrusted red Nike outfit before dismantling Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 to reach the US Open second round at Flushing Meadows.

The twice champion made her Louis Armstrong Stadium entrance with an elaborate rose-adorned ponytail that she later ditched for practicality, but not before making a statement at the floodlit evening session.

“I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights,” Osaka said of her custom-designed ensemble.

“This is my night outfit, so hopefully I’ll wear my day outfit next time.”

The 23rd seed’s theatrical presentation extended beyond fashion, with her bag featuring a small Labubu charm she dubbed “Billie Jean Bling, not Billie Jean King” in her on-court interview. “I was not expecting everyone to like Billie Jean Bling. I’m glad she made people laugh today,” she said.

Beneath the glitz and glamour lay familiar pre-match jitters for the 27-year-old mother.

“I could have had a better attitude. Like, I was just very stressed. It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me,” Osaka said.

“I wish I had thought more about the process rather than the result, but I’m glad I was able to win.”

The nerves showed at the start but ultimately not in her statistics – seven thunderous aces, zero break points faced in the second set, and a perfect six-for-six conversion on break chances in a match she wrapped up in 83 minutes.

Minnen, ranked 106th, was ultimately undone by 30 unforced errors against Osaka’s relentless baseline power.

“I feel like she was more aggressive than I anticipated. I was a little overwhelmed at times, but I just tried to make her keep playing one more shot,” Osaka said, crediting recent confidence-building victories for her improved mindset.

“It feels really good to have won quite a few matches against some really good players, especially on a surface that I love.”

Her elaborate outfit required years of Nike production planning, with crystals proving particularly challenging on performance wear. The dramatic hair change after walking out onto the court was always part of the plan.

“I did always know I was going to take the hair off, because it is really heavy,” she explained. Next up is American Hailey Baptiste, whom Osaka described as a player who “is able to do basically anything.”

The Japanese acknowledged the added difficulty of facing a home crowd favourite but stayed philosophical.

“All I can do is try my best and see what the result is,” she said.

Osaka is attempting to become the first mother to win a Grand Slam singles title since Kim Clijsters at the 2011 Australian Open.

Based on Tuesday’s commanding blend of style and substance, that dream might have just moved a step closer to reality under the bright lights of New York.

Naomi Osaka

Comments

200 characters

Resplendent in red, Osaka races into US Open second round

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories