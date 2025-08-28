BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Markets

Major Gulf markets ease ahead of US economic data

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 01:53pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday ahead of US economic data that could clarify the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Investors are waiting for the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the preferred inflation measure of the US Fed, scheduled for Friday.

The Fed’s stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

The Qatari index fell 0.2%, with Doha Bank losing 1.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell after rising in the previous session as investors weighed expectations for lower US fuel demand with the end of the summer demand season nearing and awaited India’s response to punitive US tariffs.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties falling 0.7%. In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2%.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday rates will likely fall at some point, but policymakers will need to see upcoming economic data before deciding whether it is appropriate to make a cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting.

