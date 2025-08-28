BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
Aug 28, 2025
Pakistan

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2025 12:19pm

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday that all its flights that were scheduled to operate from Sialkot have been shifted to Lahore Airport.

The development comes after the closure of the Sialkot International Airport, the PIA said.

All flights between 10:am till 10:pm will operate from Lahore.

“All passengers are requested to stay in contact with the PIA call center at 111-786-786 for timely updates regarding their flights and schedules,” the PIA said.

The following flights will operate from Lahore Airport:

PK 746 (Jeddah to Sialkot)

PK 745 (Sialkot to Jeddah)

PK 239 (Sialkot to Kuwait)

PK 244 (Dammam to Sialkot)

The country has been battling monsoon rains in recent weeks, with more than 167,000 people displaced in Punjab, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

The NDMA on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours, driven by strong monsoon currents surging from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The disaster management authority relayed: “Moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of the country from August 29 to September 2.”

The NDMA said moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in upper, northeastern and southern parts of Punjab including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim yar Khan until September 1.

