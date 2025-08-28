BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
Toyota’s July sales rise for seventh month on strong North America, China EV demand

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 11:36am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor’s global sales rose in July for a seventh consecutive month, anchored by robust demand in North America and strong performance of hybrid and new electric models in China, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

The company’s worldwide sales rose 4.8% year-on-year to 899,449 vehicles in July, a record for that month.

Toyota Motor, the world’s largest automaker, saw global vehicle production rise 5.3% in July, its second consecutive monthly increase and a record for the month, driven by strong demand in North America and China.

The production and sales figures include Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand.

