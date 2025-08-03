BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

IMC welcomes Senate body’s visit to facility

Press Release Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) welcomed the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production for a detailed visit to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The committee, chaired by Senator Aon Abbas, received a comprehensive briefing on IMC’s operations, localization initiatives, and strategic contributions to Pakistan’s economy.

The delegation included Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Khalida Ateeb, and Senator Husna Bano, accompanied by Asad Islam Malhani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production.

The visit highlighted IMC’s significant efforts under the “Make in Pakistan” initiative, particularly its progress in localization, employment generation, and investments. Toyota’s longstanding partnership in Pakistan has not only fostered technological advancement but also helped reduce reliance on imports, contributing positively to the national balance of payments.

During the visit to IMC’s vehicle manufacturing plant, the delegation was deeply impressed by the scale, technological advancement, and operational efficiency of the facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

