BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
DGKC 186.92 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.81%)
FCCL 51.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.42%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
NBP 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.89%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.86%)
PIAHCLA 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PPL 176.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.1%)
PREMA 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.19%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.72%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
BR30 42,919 Decreased By -105 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,589 Decreased By -1171.7 (-0.79%)
KSE30 44,974 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.48%)
Japan’s Nikkei recoups losses as Nvidia’s strong forecast lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 11:20am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed early losses to trade higher on Thursday, as investors awaited Wall Street’s response to AI chipmaker Nvidia’s strong quarterly outlook even as its Tokyo-based supplier Advantest edged lower.

As of 0146 GMT, the Nikkei was up 0.4% at 42,676.30, after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the session. The broader Topix rose 0.3% to 3,079.01.

“The main focus is Nvidia. The market is waiting to see how the shares will perform on Wall Street later in the day,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

US-based chipmaker Nvidia forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for its AI chips, but the stock fell 3% in after-hours trading as its on-hold China business remained uncertain.

Nvidia shares are a key driver of Japan’s Nikkei, which is heavily weighted toward chip-related stocks.

On Thursday, the index opened lower but reversed losses as chip-testing equipment maker Advantest pared its earlier decline.

Advantest was last down 0.22%, after falling as much as 3.6% earlier in the session.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 3.44%, contributing the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Shares of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.71%.

Cable maker Fujikura, a gauge for data centre investments, jumped 3%.

Sompo Holdings jumped 4.49% after the Japanese insurer said it would acquire New York-listed Aspen Insurance Holdings for about $3.5 billion.

Energy explorers rose 3.25% to become the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry sub-indexes.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.34% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 51% advanced, 42% fell, and 5% traded flat.

