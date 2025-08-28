BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.78%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.07%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
BR30 42,919 Decreased By -105 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,484 Decreased By -1276.1 (-0.86%)
KSE30 44,935 Decreased By -256.1 (-0.57%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s TPL Trakker expands to Africa with project in Chad

BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2025 09:42am

Trakker Middle East LLC, an associated company of TPL Trakker Limited (TPLT), has secured its first African project by signing a contract with SOCIETE “SEBIT” SARL for the provision of IoT-based fuel monitoring solutions in Chad, marking a key step in expanding its footprint beyond the Middle East.

TPLT disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce that Trakker Middle East LLC, an associated company of TPL Trakker Limited, has entered into a contract with SOCIETE ‘SEBIT’ SARL for the provision of IoT-based fuel monitoring solutions in the Republic of Chad, Africa,” read the notice.

TPLT said that the development represents the first project of its kind undertaken by Trakker Middle East LLC in the African region and marks a significant step in extending its geographic footprint beyond the Middle East.

“The development also creates opportunities for expansion in other African markets where the company foresees promising growth potential for IoT-based telematics and fuel monitoring solutions,” it added.

Last year, TPLT announced a ‘strategic partnership’ with Gargash Group, a UAE-based conglomerate, for a fresh equity injection in its associated company Trakker Middle East Limited (TME).

TPLT was incorporated in Pakistan in December 2016 as a private limited company. Previously, it was known as TPL Vehicle Tracking (Private) Limited. The company is a subsidiary of TPL Corporation Limited, while TPL Holdings (Private) Limited is the parent company of TPLT.

The company is engaged in the installation and sales of vehicle tracking devices along with fleet management services.

It also provides Internet of things (IoT) solutions to a wide range of industries. Some of the services offered by TPLT includes cold chain monitoring, fuel monitoring, Genset monitoring, Driver Behavior monitoring etc.

Chad psx companies PSX notice South African President Cyril Ramaphosa TPLT Trakker Middle East LLC geen technology TPL Takker Limited societe sebit sarl fuel monitoring solutions

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s TPL Trakker expands to Africa with project in Chad

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories