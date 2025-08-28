World War Two: Taiwan’s denial of communist role is ‘blasphemy’: China

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday Taiwan was “blaspheming” the sacrifices of those who died fighting Japan in World War Two by denying the pivotal role of the communist party and denounced Taipei’s call for Taiwanese to stay away from Beijing’s commemorations.

This year’s 80th anniversary of the end of the war, preceded in China by Japan’s 1931 takeover of eastern Manchuria and its subsequent invasion of the rest of the country in 1937, has set off a bitter battle of narratives between Beijing and Taipei. ruling Democratic Progressive Party were “despicable acts that betray history and the nation”, she added.